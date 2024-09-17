Tua Tagovailoa will not be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins for at least the next four games.

After suffering another concussion last Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, the 26-year-old quarterback reportedly has been placed on injured reserve. The designation requires him to miss the Dolphins' next four games.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first reported the news on Tuesday.

The Dolphins have their bye in Week 6, so Tagovailoa will not be eligible to return until Week 8 when the team faces the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 27. He will miss upcoming games against the Seattle Seahawks (Sept. 22), Tennessee Titans (Sept. 30), New England Patriots (Oct. 6) and Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 20).

Tagovailoa reportedly has no plans to retire, but there is no timeline for his return beyond not playing for the next five weeks. Rapoport and Garafolo said the decision will give him time to progress through the concussion protocol without the pressure to immediately get back on the field.

With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins will turn to backup quarterback Skylar Thompson in Week 3. The team also signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, and he will serve as Thompson's backup Sunday against the Seahawks.