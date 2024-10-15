Future Super Bowl locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future can start planning.

After a thrilling week in Las Vegas in 2024, the Super Bowl is on the move yet again.

The NFL has announced where the big game will be played for the next four seasons, with this season's game being played in New Orleans.

Here are the upcoming Super Bowl locations:

Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9, 2025, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Super Bowl LX: Feb. 8, 2026, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Super Bowl LXI: 2027, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Super Bowl LXII: 2028, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. However, due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration, its turn as host was moved to 2025 and the 2024 game was played in Las Vegas. The Big Easy will host Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints.

Where is the Super Bowl going to be in 2026?

Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is the site of Super Bowl 60.

The stadium hosted Super Bowl 50, where the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Peyton Manning's final game as an NFL quarterback.

The Super Bowl will then be held in California for two consecutive seasons. Following Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium, Super Bowl LXI is set to be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, which also hosted the Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

