Giants bench Daniel Jones with Tommy DeVito taking over as starting QB: Report

There's a new starting quarterback in the Big Apple.

The New York Giants are benching Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

With the Giants struggling at 2-8 and Jones due $23 million next year if he gets injured, the decision made sense both on the field and off it. New York had lost five straight games entering its Week 11 bye.

Through 10 games this season, the former first-round pick has 2,070 passing yards with 10 total touchdowns and seven interceptions. In six years with the Giants, Jones has a 24-44-1 record with one postseason appearance in 2022 -- his only winning season.

DeVito, meanwhile, returns to the field after bursting onto the scene as a hometown favorite last season. The New Jersey native made six starts as a rookie in place of the injured Jones in 2023, totaling eight touchdowns and three interceptions while going 3-3.

Veteran quarterback Drew Lock signed a one-year deal with the Giants in the offseason and had been the backup through 11 weeks. Instead, the team is opting for youth and experience in Brian Daboll's offense by going with DeVito.

DeVito and the Giants will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with both teams coming off their bye week.