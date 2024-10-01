How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 5 AFC East clash

The New England Patriots are heading home.

A two-game road trip resulted in losses to the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, but an intriguing matchup is on deck for Week 5 when the Miami Dolphins visit.

The Patriots weren't competitive in their latest defeat, as the 49ers rolled to a 30-13 win. Once again, New England's offense struggled to get going as more and more fans call for rookie Drake Maye to take over for Jacoby Brissett. While the veteran appears to have the job secured for now, the 1-3 Patriots could look to hand over the reins soon for the NFL's second-worst scoring offense.

As for the Dolphins, they will also enter Week 5 at 1-3 following a 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Tyler Huntley made his first start for Miami with both Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson injured, as the offense was nonexistent yet again. The Dolphins are the only team that has scored fewer points than the Patriots this season.

Here's a preview for the Week 5 matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins:

When is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 5 game?

The Patriots will face the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 6.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 5

Patriots-Dolphins will air on FOX, with Chris Myers (play by play), Mark Sanchez (analysis) and Kristina Pink (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 5 game?

Patriots-Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 5 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 5 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 5

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 5?

As of Tuesday, NBC Boston forecasts a beautiful fall Sunday in Foxboro, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, a high of 69 degrees and just a 6% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast here.