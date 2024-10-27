NFL

WATCH: Commanders' Jayden Daniels completes Hail Mary to stun Bears

The play gave Washington a stunning 18-15 win

By Sanjesh Singh

The Commanders may have just pulled off the play of the year.

Down 15-12 at home to the Chicago Bears in the final seconds, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels heaved a Hail Mary.

In need of a miracle, the improbable happened.

After being tipped up in the air by a swarm of players, the ball happily landed in the arms of Noah Brown, who was all alone in the end zone. 18-15, ball game.

The 52-yard completion was the second longest of the game for Daniels, who had found Terry McLaurin in stride for a 61-yard gain earlier.

Washington moved to 6-2 with the win, while Chicago fell to 4-3 in a battle of the top-two picks from the 2024 draft.

Caleb Williams, the top pick, struggled mightily, completing just 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards, no touchdowns and no picks. He did add 41 rushing yards, but needed to do much more damage through the air to give Chicago a better shot.

Daniels, who was an injury doubt entering the game, finished with 21 of 38 completions for 326 yards, one touchdown (the Hail Mary) and no picks.

The two young stars will have more battles in the future, but if the first matchup was a sign of what's to come, then buckle up.

