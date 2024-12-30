NFL

How to watch Lions vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 18

The Lions and Vikings will go head-to-head on NBC and Peacock in Week 18.

By Julia Yohe

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday Night Football is headed to Motown for a huge NFC clash to close out the regular season.

The Detroit Lions will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to town for a primetime matchup that will decide both the 2024 NFC North champion and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

When the foes met earlier in Week 7, the Lions squeezed out a tight two-point victory, handing the Vikings one of their two losses so far this season.

With a Lions win in Week 18, Detroit would clinch its second division title in two years. Meanwhile, Minnesota looks for its second in three campaigns. The loser will take the NFC's fifth seed and be forced to go on the road for the wild-card round.

The matchup will also be a historic one — it will mark the first time in NFL history that two teams with 13 or more wins will meet in a regular season contest.

Here's everything to know for the Lions-Vikings game and how to watch the action on NBC and Peacock.

2025 NFL Draft Dec 28

2025 NFL Draft order: Patriots have coveted top pick entering Week 18

NFL 15 hours ago

Full NFL Week 18 schedule: Vikings-Lions headline Sunday Night Football

NFL 23 hours ago

NFL Week 17 winners and losers: Bucs make a statement, Giants' tank goes wrong

When is the Lions vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game?

The Lions and Vikings will battle on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

How to watch the Lions vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game

Lions-Vikings will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Lions vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: PeacockNBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/AndroidNBC mobile app

This article tagged under:

NFLDetroit
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us