The Miami-Dade Police Department has opened an Internal Affairs investigation after Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by officers near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning, the department's director stated.

Hill was detained during a traffic stop just hours before the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 game.

One of the officers involved was placed on administrative duties as the investigation continues, according to MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NBC6 that Hill received a ticket for reckless driving while he was going into the stadium.

"The most upsetting part is the way that he was treated. Tyreek is not a guy that should be at his own stadium in handcuffs," Rosenhaus said. "We're going to look into it. This isn't over on our end."

The NFL's leading wide receiver from last season was released and later helped the Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17.

His 80-yard touchdown catch sparked Miami's sluggish offense in the third quarter and got the Dolphins within 17-14.

After the score, Hill placed his hands behind his back as if to simulate being handcuffed, hours after he was placed facedown and handcuffed during the traffic stop with MDPD officers.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins and Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate after Hill's receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a video of the incident, with Hill being handcuffed on the ground while surrounded by several officers.

The Dolphins said that several teammates saw the incident and stopped to support Hill.

"Very upsetting just to see Tyreek detained by the police like that -- in handcuffs, seemed really excessive," Rosenhaus added.

Hill reacted to the incident during a post-game news conference, saying he was still trying to process what happened earlier in the day.

"I've got a lot of respect for cops, but obviously everybody has bad apples in every situation," Hill said. "I want to be able to use this platform to figure a way to flip this and make it a positive on both ends -- on my end and then also Miami-Dade."

He also expressed his gratitude for his teammates who showed up.

"I'm just glad that my teammates were there to support me in that situation because I felt alone," the wide receiver added. "It made me realize that we have a good team this year, for them to put their life on the line."

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell also said after the game that he too was handcuffed, and that police cited him for disobeying an officer’s order, NBC Sports reported. Campbell told reporters that he approached the scene after spotting Hill, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Instead, police handcuffed Campbell as well.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the officer’s actions “troubling” in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Hill was cited for reckless driving. He then got into a verbal altercation with the police, according to Darlington, and the officer then chose to handcuff Hill.

The 30-year-old wide receiver is entering his third season with the Dolphins after signing a restructured contract with $65 million guaranteed last month.