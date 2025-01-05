Patriots 2025 coaching staff tracker: News, rumors, and more

It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to make their first major move of the offseason.

Shortly after Sunday's season finale vs. the Buffalo Bills, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced the team parted ways with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Mayo finished his debut season with just four wins -- including a victory over the Bills that cost New England the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Mayo's departure, we can expect plenty more changes to the coaching staff in the coming weeks. Whoever the Patriots hire as their next head coach will likely bring in their own assistants as the organization looks to start fresh in 2025.

For all news and rumors related to the Patriots' coaching staff throughout the 2025 offseason, check out our tracker below:

Sunday, Jan. 5: Our Phil Perry reports that no changes to the front office have been made to this point, although that doesn't necessarily mean Eliot Wolf's role as de facto general manager is guaranteed.

Sunday, Jan. 5: Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Mike Vrabel has been interested in the Patriots' vacancy in recent weeks and would have "quality assistants" ready to join him in New England.

Sunday, Jan 5: Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports Alex Van Pelt is out as Patriots offensive coordinator, though the team has not officially announced the move.

Sunday, Jan. 5: Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced in a statement shortly after the team's season finale vs. the Bills that Mayo was relieved of his duties as head coach.