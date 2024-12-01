2025 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots stand in first round after Week 13

The New England Patriots suffered another tough loss in Week 13, but the result does give them a better chance of ending up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts scored a touchdown and successfully executed a two-point conversion to take a 25-24 lead with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon's game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots were able to get to midfield on their ensuing possession, giving kicker Joey Slye a 68-yard field goal attempt, but he came up just short.

The loss dropped the Patriots to a 3-10 record at the bottom of the AFC East standings. They came into Week 13 with the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, and that's where they stand in the first-round order following Sunday's early afternoon games.

The Patriots need one of the three two-win teams to win another game if they're going to move up in the draft order between now and Week 18, and that assumes New England doesn't earn another victory.

What are the chances the Patriots win another game this season? Not good, actually. New England has a Week 14 bye, and then it has the second-toughest schedule in the league the rest of the way, based on its remaining opponents having a combined .696 win percentage.

Here's a look at the Patriots' post-bye week schedule:

Week 15 : at Arizona Cardinals

: at Arizona Cardinals Week 16 : at Buffalo Bills

: at Buffalo Bills Week 17 : vs. Los Angeles Chargers

: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills

The Patriots currently have a .455 strength of schedule rating, which is the worst of all the teams in the top 10 of the draft order. This means the Patriots would have the tiebreaker and get the more favorable pick in the event they finish with the same record as another team (which could easily happen).

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This chart will be updated as more Week 13 games conclude.