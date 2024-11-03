New England Patriots

2025 NFL Draft order: Patriots in No. 1 pick spot after loss to Titans

The Patriots currently own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after their seventh loss of the season.

By Nick Goss

Sunday's Week 9 road game against the Tennessee Titans will officially go down as a loss for the New England Patriots. But it could end up being a huge win in the long run.

The Patriots forced overtime when rookie quarterback Drake Maye made a tremendous play to evade pass rushers and find running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 5-yard touchdown pass to tie the score 17-17 as time expired in the fourth quarter. New England ultimately lost 20-17 in OT, but Maye's ability to lead an impressive game-tying drive -- and his 95 rushing yards in the game -- was an encouraging step forward in his development.

But more importantly for the Patriots, this loss drops their record to 2-7, and as a result they have moved into the No. 1 pick spot in the updated order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots came into Week 9 with the No. 3 pick, one spot below the Titans.

The Carolina Panthers' surprising win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon was a huge help to the Patriots from a draft pick positioning perspective. The Panthers came into Week 9 with the league's worst record at 1-7.

New England is one of six teams tied at the bottom of the standings with a 2-7 record, but the AFC East franchise owns the tiebreaker with the worst strength of schedule.

The Patriots have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule the rest of the season, based on the combined win percentage (.562) of their last eight opponents.

Here's a look at the Patriots' next four opponents ahead of their Week 14 bye.

  • Week 10: at Chicago Bears
  • Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 12: at Miami Dolphins
  • Week 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Here's an updated look at the order for the top 10 picks in the 2025 draft. It will be updated through the remainder of Week 9 as more games conclude.

1. New England Patriots, 2-7 (.471 strength of schedule)

2. New Orleans Saints, 2-7 (.500)

3. Carolina Panthers, 2-7 (.507)

4. Cleveland Browns, 2-7 (.517)

5. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7 (.518)

6. New York Giants, 2-7 (.532)

7. Miami Dolphins, 2-6

8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6

9. Tennessee Titans, 2-6

10. New York Jets, 3-6

