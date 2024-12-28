New England Patriots

2025 NFL Draft order: Where Pats stand in first round after Week 17 loss

New England is still in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is still in play for the New England Patriots

Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers brought the Patriots' 2024 record to 3-13. They still own the No. 2 pick heading into Sunday's slate of games, but they will move up to No. 1 if the New York Giants (2-13) beat the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots have clinched a top-five pick as a result of their Week 17 defeat.

At the very least, New England will maintain the second overall pick heading into the final week of the regular season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans (both 3-12) facing off Sunday, the Patriots still will have a worse strength of schedule regardless of the result.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This chart will be updated throughout Week 17:

Those hoping New England will snag the No. 1 or No. 2 pick should root for the following scenarios on Sunday:

  • New York Giants beat Indianapolis Colts
  • Cleveland Browns beat Miami Dolphins
  • Las Vegas Raiders beat New Orleans Saints
  • Titans vs. Jaguars doesn't end in a tie

The Patriots will wrap up their 2024 campaign next Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills. Another loss would give them a high probability of earning a top-three selection in next year's draft.

