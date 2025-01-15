If Patriots trade down, they should target these teams and players

The New England Patriots own the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing with a 4-13 record for the second consecutive season.

The Patriots could stay at No. 4 and take a really good player, but it would also make sense to entertain a trade down. Trading back but staying inside the top 15 could yield the Patriots extra picks and/or players that could help accelerate the franchise's rebuild.

The Detroit Lions had the No. 6 pick in 2023 and traded it, along with a fourth-rounder, to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 12 and a second-round pick (No. 34). The Lions took running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 34. It's fair to say that trade has been a huge home run for Detroit as both Gibbs and LaPorta have been huge difference makers.

Those deals are hard to pull off, but they are possible. If the Patriots can move down in the top 15 and pick up an extra second-round pick (or more), that should be strongly considered. The 2025 draft class is not as loaded with elite talent compared to recent years. There's not a huge drop-off in talent from No. 6 to No. 15.

Which teams in the top 15 make sense as potential trade partners for the Patriots, if they have interest in moving down? Let's look at four teams.

Las Vegas Raiders, No. 6

The Raiders have a history of making bold trades and draft picks. If Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and/or wide receiver/cornerback teammate Travis Hunter are still on the board at No. 4, would the Raiders be interested in moving up? The Raiders badly need an upgrade at quarterback, and Hunter would give them a real difference-maker on defense.

If the Patriots moved down to No. 6, they might still be able to get the left tackle of their choice, or a potential defensive star like Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham or Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

Given how bad the Raiders have been for the last 20 years, getting any of their future picks would be a nice win for the Patriots. The Raiders have made the playoffs only twice since 2002, and they remain a long way from competing in a very tough AFC West division.

Carolina Panthers, No. 8

Brett Davis-Imagn Images Can the Panthers find Bryce Young a No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Panthers need to surround young quarterback Bryce Young with more talent at the skill positions. Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan would be an excellent addition for the Panthers, but he might not be available at No. 8.

Carolina traded star linebacker Brian Branch to the New York Giants last March and subsequently finished with the third-fewest sacks this past season. Would they consider a trade up for Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter?

The Panthers have nine picks in the upcoming draft, including two fourth-rounders and three fifth-rounders. Acquiring a future pick from the Panthers would be a nice haul for the Patriots when you consider how bad the NFC South franchise has been in recent years. It would be pretty surprising if the Panthers engineered a dramatic turnaround in 2025.

New Orleans Saints, No. 9

The Saints need an infusion of elite talent and they have eight picks in the upcoming draft, including two third-rounders and two fourth-rounders. They have enough draft capital to trade up. The Saints' salary cap situation is a mess, too. Would they entertain trading linebacker Demario Davis? The Patriots need help in the front seven.

The Saints also could use a long-term option at quarterback. Would they entertain moving up for Sanders if he's still on the board at No. 4?

If the Patriots moved down to No. 9, it's possible left tackles such as Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and Ohio State's Josh Simmons could be available, as well as Missouri wideout Luther Burden III.

Chicago Bears, No. 10

Kara Durrette/Getty Images The Bears need to give franchise quarterback Caleb Williams a better offensive line in 2025.

The Bears are an interesting potential trade partner. They need to continue to surround 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams with as much talent as possible, especially on the offensive line. Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times this past season -- at least 16 times more than any other quarterback.

Would the Bears consider trading up for LSU tackle Will Campbell or Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.? Both players are projected to be gone by pick 10, based on most expert mock drafts. Maybe the Bears wouldn't need to move all the way up to No. 4 for Campbell or Banks. They also could just stand pat and take Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons at No. 10. But it's a scenario to consider.

The Bears also have an extra second-round pick at No. 39 overall, in addition to their own second-rounder at No. 41. No. 39 is the last pick owed to them by the Panthers as part of the Bryce Young trade ahead of the 2023 draft. Getting either of those second-round picks would be a good bit of business for the Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys, No. 12

The Cowboys aren't afraid of bold moves, and if Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is available at No. 4, would the Cowboys consider trading up for him? Would the Cowboys be interested in moving up for Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan? What if Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 4? The Athletic's Dane Brugler published a new mock draft on Wednesday and he projects Sanders falling to No. 6.

The Cowboys have made 13 first-round picks since 2010, and only two of them were used to take skill position players on offense -- running back Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4 in 2016, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 in 2020.

Moving to No. 12 would be a fairly steep drop down for the Patriots, but in that range, quality players such as Georgia safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Jalon Walker, Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons, Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Stewart, Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III and others could still be available.