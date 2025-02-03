2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Defensive upgrade best path for Patriots?

A consensus opinion seems to be forming among experts who publish 2025 NFL mock drafts: The New England Patriots should take a defensive player with the No. 4 pick in the first round.

It makes sense for several reasons.

The 2025 draft class is loaded with good front-seven players. There might not be much elite-level talent among this group, but many of these edge rushers, defensive tackles and linebackers should be productive pro players.

Aside from the two quarterbacks -- Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders -- there's not a ton of high-end offensive players available. LSU's Will Campbell is the highest-rated offensive lineman, but he wouldn't be a top-five pick in a good draft. Same for Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He's very good, but not the same caliber prospect as Marvin Harrison Jr. last year.

And the Patriots very much need to bolster their defensive line. They finished with a league-low 28 sacks last season. New England's pass rush was non-existent for large stretches of 2024.

This makes Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter a tremendous fit for the Patriots at No. 4. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham could go in the top-five, too. He was a dominant player for the Wolverines over the last two seasons. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado last season, but he's probably more of a defensive back in the pros. Adding another star cornerback opposite 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez would be a great move for the Patriots.

The Patriots took a huge step back defensively last season. They need to draft multiple starters on that side of the ball in 2025, and using their first-round pick to help accomplish that goal makes a ton of sense.

Which defensive players might the Patriots pursue? Here's a roundup of recent expert mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

"The question with Hunter is this: What position will he play? He wants to play both ways, at cornerback and wide receiver, as he did in college. But league sources don't believe he'll be able to do that on a full-time basis. Evaluators, for the most part, see him as a high-end corner who can moonlight at wideout. Which, for the Patriots, would have plenty of value. Hunter and Christian Gonzalez would represent one of the best corner tandems in the NFL.

"But the greater need in New England is at receiver. Hunter is so talented that if he focused solely on receiver, he might still be a top-of-the-draft kind of pick. Could Mike Vrabel ever convince the Heisman Trophy winner that his best path is to play receiver and moonlight on the defensive side, playing in critical sub-package situations? If so, Hunter's body type, his ability to track the football, and his footwork at the tops of his routes makes him at times look a little like Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson."

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and his 2024 stats

Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

"Landing the greatest two-way threat in college football history would be a massive win for Mike Vrabel as he looks to rebuild a Patriots roster with plenty of holes to fill. While New England has significant cap space to address its needs in free agency, adding a uniquely versatile talent like Travis Hunter would provide an instant impact on both sides of the ball.

"Hunter, who earned 89.0-plus PFF grades as both a receiver and coverage defender in 2024, would allow the Patriots to allocate resources elsewhere, particularly toward protecting their young quarterback, Drake Maye."

Matt Miller, ESPN: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

"New coach Mike Vrabel will want to fortify the offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Drake Maye, but the Patriots can do a lot of that work in free agency with nearly $92 million in cap space, according to Roster Management System. LSU tackle Will Campbell is an option if New England isn't satisfied with its free agent haul. But I wonder if Vrabel might use this pick to find a defensive cornerstone like he had in Tennessee with Jeffery Simmons.

"Graham is a fiery, active interior pass rusher with great technique and the burst needed to be a difference-maker at the 3-technique. Graham, third-year defensive end Keion White and standout interior lineman Christian Barmore (currently out because of blood clots) would be a nice starting point for Vrabel and his new defense."

Steve Serby, New York Post: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"New coach Mike Vrabel needs a LT and WR for Drake Maye, but he inherits the league’s worst pass rush (28 sacks). Carter is Micah Parsons Lite to hound Josh Allen."

"Bigger holes elsewhere, perhaps, but I suspect the Patriots address many of those in free agency and come into the draft less burdened by need. Graham feels like a foundational piece for Mike Vrabel."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

"Colorado gets a two-way talent to support Drake Maye entering his second season. Travis Hunter may not be evaluated as highly as last year's top wide receivers, but his versatility to play both ways makes him more valuable."

Christian D'Andrea, USA TODAY Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"The Patriots have many needs at expensive positions — just not quarterback. That leaves them in position to trade back should a passer fall and a desperate team try to move up. Or, in this case, they can just take the player most likely to tilt the outcome of the game on any given Sunday.

"That’s Carter, the latest Penn State pass rusher to wear No. 11 and make life hell for Big Ten quarterbacks. His 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks each led the conference thanks to a relentless motor, absurd athleticism and a general desire to hit fellas so hard they forget parts of elementary school."