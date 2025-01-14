2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Patriots predictions for No. 4 pick

The New England Patriots have hired a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, and it will be interesting to see how much influence he has over which player the team selects with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's an extremely important pick for the franchise, and based on the long list of roster weaknesses the Patriots must address during the offseason, you could make a case for targeting several different positions in the first round, most notably wide receiver, offensive line and edge rusher.

Vrabel was asked Monday during his introductory press conference about offseason priorities as far as filling the roster holes that exist, and he was quick to mention the offensive line.

"Certainly, you look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively, making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or the draft, that's something that's critical," Vrabel said.

"The D-linemen, they're getting better every year. They're getting more disruptive. They're getting bigger, more powerful. So as they try to disrupt our quarterback, we have to have some things that counterbalance that."

The top-two left tackles in the 2025 class are LSU's Will Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.

The Longhorns' season ended last week with a College Football Playoff semifinals loss to Ohio State, but Banks played quite well versus the Buckeyes' fearsome front seven.

Banks played 47 pass block snaps and allowed only one pressure, earning an impressive 86.4 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus. He won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in December.

The Patriots could opt for an edge rusher like Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 4 pick, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has to be considered if he falls to No. 4.

But it would be hard to fault the Patriots for taking a left tackle in this spot. It's their No. 1 need.

Which players should the Patriots consider in Round 1? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"The offensive tackle class isn't strong in 2025, but the Patriots must find a way to protect quarterback Drake Maye, who was sacked 34 times in 13 games this season. New England's 8.2% sacks-per-dropback rate was the sixth highest in the league. Banks is clearly the best tackle in the class, and he has given up only one sack this season. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is a strong, quick-footed prospect who can be an immediate starter at left tackle."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The Patriots ruined their shot at the No. 1 pick with a Week 18 win Sunday — and then fired head coach Jerod Mayo as soon as that game ended. It might not actually matter in the end, though, because Hunter looks like New England’s best fit anyway. He’s the best player in the draft regardless of position, so this would be a steal."

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"Beggers can't be choosers, and the Patriots left tackle need is enough to lean Will Campbell with this pick. He was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tigers, although some see him kicking inside to guard at the next level. Campbell is accomplished enough on the blindside that I'm keeping him there until proven otherwise."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The Patriots beat the Bills in Week 18 to lose out on the first pick, but they don’t need to draft a quarterback, so they still end up with a very good player here. Campbell can provide a massive boost to New England’s porous offensive line, boasting the light footwork and overall athleticism to play at left tackle but the demeanor and body type to fill in at guard. He gives the Pats the options they need up front to protect Drake Maye in 2025."

"New England will have a new head coach to go with its new quarterback in 2025 and the Patriots could certainly use a new wide receiver to ease in the new era. McMillan has the size, speed and technical skills to be an immediate No. 1 option for QB Drake Maye and whoever is coaching this team in the fall."

Ryan Roberts, A to Z Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The Patriots have holes at wide receiver and cornerback. It just so happens that Hunter can play either spot, and is also the best player available. It’s a pretty easy selection."

"It's either Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks from Texas off the board as the first offensive tackle, according to 247Sports draft analyst Blake Brockermeyer. Prior to the final season in Baton Rouge for Campbell, Brockermeyer wrote about the nasty offensive tackle's strengths.

"'With excellent technique as a pass protector, Campbell does a nice job of getting to the proper spot in protection and squaring his shoulders," Brockermeyer said. "He is generally a two-hand puncher, which can lead to problems if done exclusively, but Campbell generally stones his opponents and has excellent feet to recover if he slightly gets beat.'"

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"The Patriots had the fewest sacks in the NFL under former defensive-minded coach Jerod Mayo. Carter was unstoppable wrecking plays with pass rush and run diagnosis in the CFP and would be a great first pick for the Mike Vrabel era."

Tankathon: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State