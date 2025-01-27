The New England Patriots have obvious needs on offense, and we've talked about them a ton over the last several months. Left tackle and wide receiver are two huge areas of weakness for the AFC East franchise.

But a strong case could be made that, despite those needs on offense, the best path for the Patriots to take in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is upgrading the defense.

Defense wins championships, even in an era where offense is so prevalent and so many teams in the AFC have a top-tier quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from their third consecutive Super Bowl title, and even though superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in league history, this team wouldn't be on the doorstep of a title without an elite defense.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Why is hiring Josh McDaniels the best move for the Patriots offense? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Chiefs ranked 15th in points scored during the regular season at 22.6 per game. They ranked 15th in scoring last season, too. In addition to Mahomes' late-game brilliance, one of the primary reasons for Kansas City's success has been its defense.

The Chiefs ranked No. 2 in points allowed last season and finished No. 4 this past season. They allowed fewer than 20 points in five straight games from Week 13 through Week 17 to secure homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs.

How did the Chiefs build a great defense? It started with the draft. They had 11 players see snaps on defense in Sunday's AFC Championship Game who were added between the 2020 and 2024 drafts, and that includes many of the unit's most impactful players.

2024 : Jaden Hicks, DB, Round 4

: Jaden Hicks, DB, Round 4 2023 : Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Round 1

: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Round 1 2022 : Trent McDuffie, CB, Round 1

: Trent McDuffie, CB, Round 1 2022 : George Karlaftis III, DE, Round 1

: George Karlaftis III, DE, Round 1 2022 : Bryan Cook, S, Round 2

: Bryan Cook, S, Round 2 2022 : Leo Chenal, LB, Round 3

: Leo Chenal, LB, Round 3 2022 : Joshua Williams, CB, Round 4

: Joshua Williams, CB, Round 4 2022 : Jaylen Watson, CB, Round 7

: Jaylen Watson, CB, Round 7 2022 : Nazeeh Johnson, S, Round 7

: Nazeeh Johnson, S, Round 7 2021 : Nick Bolton, LB, Round 2

: Nick Bolton, LB, Round 2 2020: Michael Danna, DE, Round 5

Notice all the Day 2 and Day 3 picks? That's where teams really solidify their depth, and the Chiefs have done a great job of finding starters and useful players on defense in those middle to later rounds of the draft.

The best example is the Chiefs' 2022 draft. They had seven players from that draft class tally at least one tackle on defense versus the Bills on Sunday. In comparison, just three of the 10 players the Patriots drafted in 2022 are still on the team (Cole Strange, Marcus Jones and Kevin Harris), and one of them (Harris) is on the practice squad.

Luckily for the Patriots, the 2025 draft class has a lot of good front seven players and cornerbacks. The highest-rated defensive player on the board is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. The Patriots should absolutely consider taking him with the No. 4 pick, assuming he's available at that point. New England's pass rush ranked dead last in sacks with 28 this past season, and Carter would upgrade that group in a major way.

Colorado star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would give the Patriots another excellent cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is another intriguing option, too.

The Patriots absolutely need to surround young quarterback Drake Maye with more high-end talent at the skill positions, but they can't forget about the defense. New England's defense took a huge step back in 2024, and reversing that trend needs to be a top priority over the offseason.

Which players could the Patriots target in Round 1? Here's a roundup of recent expert mock drafts.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

"The Patriots must help Drake Maye on the offensive line. I see Campbell as a safe, steady player who is still improving."

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"While New England’s top priority this offseason should be to surround quarterback Drake Maye with as much talent as possible, it’s hard to pass on Carter here. In his first year playing on the ball, the junior finished as easily the most valuable edge defender in college football, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. He’s a freak athlete whom many consider the best player in the draft, regardless of position. Carter would form an enticing edge pairing with Keion White."

"For those familiar with Mike Vrabel, he loves himself some grinders, tough guys, and dominance in the trenches. He'll want a tone-setter like Mason Graham to join the Patriots, wrecking opposing offenses on every down. The Patriots had one competent defensive tackle last year and need much more havoc created up front. Mason Graham is one of the most disruptive defensive forces to enter any NFL Draft in the last several years so he'll fit right in at New England under new head coach Mike Vrabel."

Pat Lane, Pats Pulpit: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan (mock trade down to No. 6)

"The Patriots have needs all over their roster, but defensive line might not seem like the biggest at first glance. However, I would argue that the biggest need is adding blue chip players any way possible. Graham has the potential to be one of those right away.

"The Michigan product can get to the quarterback from the inside, but is also stout enough to be a solid run defender as well. As we have seen in these playoffs, running the ball and being able to stop the run are important, as is being able to attack the passer from different angles — two things Graham is capable of doing."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

"Travis Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

"The Patriots love versatile players, and their coach, Mike Vrabel, was a notable key two-way player for Bill Belichick with his strong play at linebacker and his occasional red-zone touchdowns as a tight end. Troy Brown also played corner and wide receiver for them. Hunter can be a top shutdown corner and also contribute some flashy big plays for Drake Maye when needed with a few key snaps."