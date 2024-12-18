New England Patriots

Patriots add veteran wide receiver to practice squad

Alex Erickson had 16 catches for 232 yards last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots added depth to their wide receiver room Wednesday with three games left in the 2024 NFL season.

Veteran wideout Alex Erickson was added to the practice squad, the team announced. The 32-year-old has eight NFL seasons under his belt with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-20), Carolina Panthers (2021), and Los Angeles Chargers (2023). The Bengals originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016.

Erickson logged 16 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown in eight games for the Chargers last season. His most productive campaign came with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 when he recorded 43 catches for 529 yards.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Maye backs Mayo, says ‘the winning is coming' for Patriots

New England Patriots 3 hours ago

Mayo shows tone change in response to questions about Patriots future

Arbella Early Edition 3 hours ago

How likely is a Vrabel-Patriots reunion? Curran, Breer share intel

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has also returned punts and kickoffs throughout his NFL career. He has returned 162 punts for 1,303 yards and 110 kickoffs for 2,729 yards over 107 games.

Erickson joins a Patriots practice squad that also includes fellow wideouts John Giles and Braylon Sanders. The 53-man roster currently features DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker.

New England will travel to Buffalo for a Week 16 showdown with the Bills on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us