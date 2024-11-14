Patriots host two undrafted free agents for workouts

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted a pair of undrafted free agents for workouts at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Anim Dankwah defensive back Emany Johnson worked out for the team, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Both players have yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

Dankwah, 24, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted in April. The Howard University product, a three-time All-MEAC Conference selection, was waived ahead of the 53-man roster deadline in August. He started the 2024 season on the Washington Commanders practice squad and was released on Oct. 29.

Johnson, 23, signed with the Dallas Cowboys in May as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada. He spent the season on the Dallas practice squad before being released on Tuesday. In 55 games at Nevada he tallied 196 tackles, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

The Patriots currently has no open spots on their practice squad or active roster, so moves will need to be made to clear room for Dankwah or Johnson. They will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as they look to improve to 4-7 on the season.

Kickoff for Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.