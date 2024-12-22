Live updates: Patriots lead Bills 14-7 after stunning offensive start

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediately after the game for complete coverage on Patriots Postgame Live with Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Michael Holley.

Drake Maye will make his ninth career start for the Patriots. It will be his first head-to-head matchup vs. Josh Allen.

Allen is the favorite to win NFL MVP this season. He has totaled 36 touchdowns (25 passing, 11 rushing) through 14 games.

The Patriots came into Week 16 with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots have lost four straight games entering Week 16, and Sunday's matchup in Western New York might be their toughest off the season.

In addition to really cold temperatures, the Patriots also will have to go against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are 11-3 and already clinched the AFC East title. However, they still have something to play for because the No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs has yet to be determined. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the best player on the planet right now. He has tallied 36 touchdowns in 14 games, and the Bills have scored 90 points over the last two weeks.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye will make his ninth career start for the Patriots. He is completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,898 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 appearances.

Can the Patriots pull off a shocking upset? Follow our Patriots-Bills live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news and analysis from this Week 16 matchup.