Hoyer: Keys to a Patriots victory over Dolphins in Week 12

Sunday's Week 12 showdown between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will look much different than when these AFC East rivals faced off in Week 5.

That matchup featured Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for New England and Tyler Huntley under center for Miami. This time, the Patriots' prized rookie quarterback Drake Maye will face off against the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins.

Maye is 2-4 in his first six NFL starts, but that record doesn't do the third-overall draft pick justice. He has brought the Patriots' offense back to life with his ability to make big plays through the air and on the ground. His impressive performance has earned him praise from several high-profile NFL figures, including Miami's head coach Mike McDaniel.

As great as Maye has been, it'll be tough for him to keep up with a Dolphins team that can score in bunches with Tagovailoa at the helm. So, how can the Patriots avenge their 15-10 Week 5 loss?

Former Pats quarterback Brian Hoyer shared his keys to a win over Miami on the latest edition of "The Gameplan."

1. Protect the football

"We just talked about Drake's turnovers. I mean, one led to the Rams' score, the other one ended the game. So you've got to protect the football, especially now that Tua (Tagovailoa) is back playing for the Dolphins. They're going to be able to score points. Don't give them any extra possessions."

2. Handle Calais Campbell

"I watched the film. Campbell is playing like he's 10 years younger than where he's at right now. You've got to handle him because he can basically destroy the game from the interior line."

3. Start fast, establish the run, play from ahead

"We know that the Dolphins can score at any moment from any place, but if you get them into passing situations where they have to drop back and pass, that's usually where they struggle."

Watch Hoyer's full Week 12 breakdown in the video above.