The New England Patriots defense will face another tough test Saturday when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium.

On Friday, L.A. announced the activation of starting running back J.K. Dobbins from injured reserve. Dobbins hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a knee sprain, but he reportedly is expected to return for the Week 17 matchup vs. New England.

Dobbins has 766 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries (4.8 yards per attempt) through 11 games this season, his first with the Chargers. The 26-year-old needs 40 rushing yards and two TDs to set career highs in each category. He presents a problem for a struggling Patriots run defense that has allowed 130.4 rushing yards per game in 2024.

The Patriots also made notable roster moves ahead of Saturday's game. They announced that cornerback Marcus Jones (hip) was placed on injured reserve while offensive tackle Caedan Wallace was activated from IR. Wide receiver Alex Erickson and linebacker Monty Rice were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

New England will be without center Ben Brown (concussion), setting up 2022 first-round draft pick Cole Strange to be the team's starting center vs. L.A.

With Friday's updates, here is the full injury report for Patriots vs. Chargers, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday in Foxboro:

New England Patriots (3-12)

Out

C Ben Brown

Doubtful

No Players Listed.

Questionable

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle / Quad

LB Curtis Jacobs, Concussion

LB Titus Leo, Ankle

LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring

OL Cole Strange, Knee

LB Sione Takitaki, Knee

LB Jahlani Tavai, Groin

OT Caedan Wallace, Ankle

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

Out

RB Gus Edwards, Ankle

LB Denzel Perryman, Groin

G/T Trey Pipkins III, Hip

Doubtful

No Players Listed

Questionable