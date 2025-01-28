Curran: Why Pats fans shouldn't sweat the Chiefs in dynasty debate

Slowly but surely, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gaining ground on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dynasty.

The Chiefs are headed to their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years. They've won three Super Bowl titles in that span and will look to become the first NFL team ever to win three in a row.

Kansas City has actually enjoyed even more success in the first seven years of its dynasty than New England. It has made seven conference title appearances, five Super Bowl appearances, and three Super Bowl wins since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018.

In the first seven seasons of the Pats dynasty (2001-07), they had five conference title berths, four Super Bowl appearances, and three Super Bowl titles.

Even if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, Mahomes and Co. still have their work cut out for them to catch Brady and the Patriots. New England won six Super Bowl titles from 2001-18, and Brady went on to add a seventh Lombardi Trophy to his mantel with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

That said, Mahomes is only 29 years old and the Chiefs have shown no signs of slowing down. So, should Patriots fans be worried about Kansas City overtaking New England as the greatest NFL dynasty? Tom E. Curran shared his thoughts on the latest edition of Quick Slants.

"The 3-peat would certainly be a feather in their particular caps," Curran said of the Chiefs. "But to me, I look at the Patriots dynasty -- and you guys might be sweating the Chiefs, but I'm not really as a Patriots observer over the entirety of this dynasty. And the reason is, the Patriots' position is solidified. Solidified by the fact that it went over 20 years. They not only had the first dynasty, but they buttressed it with the second one.

"And yeah, you know what? You could have a third straight Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs, and that's very much within reach. And Patrick Mahomes deserves every bit of being at least in the conversation of the greatest to ever play the game. But the bar is set so high that if you objectively look at it, you still have to be looking at Everest compared to Mount Washington. You lop another Mount Washington on top of it, then you get the Everest."

Of course, there can't be a Patriots-Chiefs dynasty discussion without a Brady vs. Mahomes "GOAT" debate. While Mahomes still has some catching up to do, even Brady's longtime wide receiver and close friend Julian Edelman admitted on Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast that "the argument is getting closer."

Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles is set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff Feb. 9 in New Orleans.