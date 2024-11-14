New England Patriots

Christian Barmore set to return to practice for Patriots: Report

This is great news for both Barmore and the Patriots.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

When Jerod Mayo said Wednesday there was a chance the New England Patriots could get Christian Barmore back soon, he wasn't lying.

The veteran defensive tackle, who hasn't played this season after being diagnosed with blood clots in July, is "likely to practice" for the first time Thursday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

This is a great development for Barmore, who received his blood clot diagnosis during the first week of Patriots training camp and has been on the non-football illness list ever since. Barmore was one of New England's best defenders last season -- he racked up 64 tackles (13 for loss) and a career-high 8.5 sacks -- and his absence has been felt on a Patriots defense that's struggled defending the run in 2024.

Whether Barmore can play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams is unclear, especially given how long he's been sidelined, but just having back on the practice field should give the Patriots a boost.

"There is a chance that he would be able to practice this week or next week, so there is a chance that we'll get him back soon," Mayo said of Barmore on Wednesday.

The Patriots enter Sunday's game against the Rams at 3-7 after upsetting the Chicago Bears 19-3 last Sunday.

