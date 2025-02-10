Christian Gonzalez: ‘I ain't even scratched the surface' of potential

The New England Patriots hope to regain relevancy next season after back-to-back 4-13 campaigns. Young cornerback Christian Gonzalez will play a key role in the franchise's turnaround.

Gonzalez has showcased elite potential since being selected in the first round of the 2023 draft. The 22-year-old looked like the real deal in his first four games as a rookie before a shoulder injury ended his season. He bounced back to anchor New England's secondary in 2024, logging two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 16 games.

His efforts earned him a second-team All-Pro nod, though he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl. That didn't faze him though, as he knows he hasn't yet reached the level he knows he's capable of playing at.

Gonzalez shared his thoughts on the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry.

🔊 Next Pats Podcast: Christian Gonzalez: "I ain't even SCRATCHED THE SURFACE" | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"All-Pro was my bigger goal. Pro Bowl is a popularity contest at the end of the day," Gonzalez told Perry. "All-Pro was really what I wanted. Obviously, I wanted first-team, but it's nice to hear my name in there. But I feel like I ain't even scratched the surface. There's a lot of room I can grow, so much better I can get, so I'm excited for it."

Veteran Pats cornerback Jonathan Jones, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this spring, raved about Gonzalez's work ethic.

"Man, he just works," Jones said. "He comes in and works hard. The talent has always been there. He just comes in, he has a chip on his shoulder. Just every Sunday when we go out there, he just has that chip on his shoulder to dominate."

Also in the episode: