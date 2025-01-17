Patriots coaching rumors tracker: Latest updates on Vrabel's staff

For the second time in 12 months, the New England Patriots must rebuild their coaching staff from the ground up.

The Patriots announced Mike Vrabel as their new head coach on Sunday, Jan. 12, just one week after firing Jerod Mayo following his 4-13 campaign in 2024. While Mayo overhauled much of the coaching staff last January, Vrabel is expected do the same, using the month of January to conduct interviews for New England's offensive and defensive coordinator jobs as well as positional coach roles.

"It's a long process, one that will go out a few weeks," Vrabel said in an interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show when asked about his search for an OC. "It could go out longer than that. I'm going to look at every possible candidate I feel like can help us."

So, who will Vrabel end up bringing on? Below is a roundup of all the latest news surrounding the Patriots' coaching staff. We'll update as more news comes out.

Friday, Jan. 17: We have our first Patriots offensive coordinator candidate; Chicago Bears interim head coach and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown interviewed for New England's OC job on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.