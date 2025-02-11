Perry: Cooper Kupp would ‘elevate the room' in New England

There is no excuse for the New England Patriots not to upgrade their wide receiver room this spring.

Several No. 1 wideouts will be available via free agency and the trade market. Tee Higgins tops the list of free-agent receivers while Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and DK Metcalf highlight the potential trade targets.

Many believe signing Higgins should be the Patriots' top offseason priority. New England has the most salary cap space in the NFL (approximately $120 million, per OverTheCap) by a significant margin, so paying the hefty price tag won't be an issue.

If they miss out on the Cincinnati Bengals star, Chris Godwin and Amari Cooper are the next-best free-agent options. But what if they shift their attention to the trade market?

On Tuesday's Early Edition, Phil Perry picked the best fit for New England between Kupp, Samuel, and Metcalf.

"I think the guy who makes the most sense is actually Cooper Kupp," Perry said. "And I know he's the oldest on that list. I know he's probably the most banged up, although Deebo Samuel's dealing with some injury stuff as well over the last couple of years.

"I just think he's gonna cost you the least. So if you could get Cooper Kupp for, say it's a third-round pick. We've seen some big-name closer-to-the-end-than-the-beginning types of receivers go for these middle-round picks. You might have to pay him a little bit but again, you have the money to do it, and I just think he would elevate your overall room. He would just bring a sense of professionalism to that room and he'd give your quarterback a safety blanket in the middle of the field."

Would acquiring Kupp solve all of the Patriots' wide receiver woes?

"Definitely not," Perry answered. "But I also would say you probably are at the point where you need to prioritize what you have on the offensive line. And so, if in prioritizing the offensive line for some reason you don't have enough money or you don't feel like you have enough money for somebody like a Tee Higgins or Deebo Samuel or to trade for DK Metcalf and give him a big new contract, then Cooper Kupp is a very nice consolation prize."

The MMQB's Albert Breer seconded Perry's pick, noting that Kupp would be cost-effective and the best schematic fit for New England.

"I go Kupp by process of elimination," Breer said. "DK Metcalf, as talented as he is, is not a route runner at all and they have used him in a very specific way in Seattle. So if you're trying to set a tone for what you're looking for in receivers in Josh McDaniels' offense, I think he wouldn't be a good fit.

"Deebo Samuel is an excellent player, tough as nails, fits in a lot of different ways with his versatility. He's just broken physically and he costs a lot. And so, that's why I look at Cooper Kupp and I'm like, it probably wouldn't cost you very much. Financially, you probably wouldn't have to do a lot. And he is a guy who could set the tone in the room."

Kupp recently announced via social media that the Los Angeles Rams will immediately seek a trade that would end his eight-year tenure with the organization. He should command plenty of attention from receiver-needy teams, though he doesn't come without red flags.

The 31-year-old appeared in only 12 games in 2024, 12 in 2023, and just nine in 2022 due to injuries. His production has steadily declined since his historic 2021 campaign, when he led the league in receptions (165), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).

Still, Kupp is far too talented for the Patriots to pass up on if the opportunity to acquire him presents itself. Even if he has lost a step, he would bring a much-needed veteran presence to an inexperienced wide receiver room while giving young quarterback Drake Maye a true No. 1 option.

Kupp totaled 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season for L.A.