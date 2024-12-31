Patriots captain sends subtle recruiting pitch to star WR

If the New England Patriots plan to spend big to upgrade their wide receiver room this spring, there's a clear No. 1 option in free agency.

Tee Higgins is set to hit the open market after another productive campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Only 26 years old, Higgins would be the ideal wideout to help the Patriots' prized young quarterback Drake Maye further his development into a franchise signal-caller.

Patriots captain David Andrews has already started the recruiting process. While highlighting Higgins' huge day against the Denver Broncos, in which he had 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns (including the game-winner), Andrews subtly hinted at New England's possible pursuit of the talented wideout in free agency.

"My 'Hero of the Week' is Tee Higgins," Andrews said on 'his 'The Quick Snap' podcast before noting Higgins' numbers vs. Denver. "And I like Tee Higgins. ... Tee Higgins is a free agent, isn't he?"

"So what are you saying, DA?" his co-host asked.

"I'm just saying, Tee Higgins, 'Hero of the Week' for me," Andrews replied. "I don't know if I've ever really had a guy, let's say, that's like that. A true X receiver."

David Andrews has a message for Tee Higgins 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/R24CZsoj6N — The Quick Snap (@quicksnappod) December 31, 2024

Higgins has 69 catches for 858 yards and 10 TDs over 11 games with Cincinnati this season. The Patriots' leading receiver for 2024, DeMario Douglas, has 83 catches for 587 yards and three TDs in 16 games.

Although addressing the wide receiver position is a priority, the Patriots must also bolster their offensive line and improve their pass rush. It'll be a busy offseason for Eliot Wolf, or whoever ends up leading New England's front office in 2025.