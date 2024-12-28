Davon Godchaux takes issue with Pats fans' ‘Fire Mayo' chants

New England Patriots fans voiced their frustrations with the team's ineptitude following Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The boos and "Fire Mayo" chants rained down from the Gillette Stadium stands toward the end of the Patriots' defeat. With New England falling to 3-13 on the season in embarrassing fashion, fans made their distaste for Jerod Mayo and the dire state of the organization abundantly clear.

Pats defensive tackle Davon Godchaux heard the chants and didn't take kindly to fans calling for the first-year head coach's job.

“I heard it. I get it. [Fans are] pissed off. They pay their money for season tickets and to see the Patriots… A wise man once told me, ‘I’m OK with the Patriots rebuild because I saw success for the last 20 years, so I’m OK,' but a lot of people can’t take that,'” Godchaux told reporters.

"I know we don't tank around here. We still want to win football games, but the ‘Fire Mayo’ chants is just ridiculous. I mean, the guy’s first year, first season. It’s not going to be golden. We didn't expect to go win a Super Bowl this year. I get it. Nobody wants to get beat 40-7. But the ‘Fire Mayo’ chants is just ridiculous.”

Godchaux also believes fans took it too far with the boos.

"Could have been better class from the fans with the booing and stuff like that," he said. "It is embarrassing, I get it, but you’re playing for pride at the end of the day."

Mayo shrugged off the chants during his postgame press conference.

“You hear those things but at the same time, they pay to sit in those seats. We've got to play better and if we play better, we don’t have to hear that stuff," he said.

Much to the chagrin of some restless Pats fans, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported before Saturday's game that Mayo's job is expected to be "safe" for 2025. Of course, things could change if New England finds another new low in next Sunday's season finale vs. the Buffalo Bills.