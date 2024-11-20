Dolphins coach raves about Drake Maye ahead of Week 12 matchup

Drake Maye continues to receive rave reviews for his impressive play over his first six NFL starts.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback earned praise from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford after Sunday's game vs. L.A. On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke highly of the young signal-caller he'll face off against in Week 12.

“I saw a true quarterback who has the ability to gain the confidence of his teammates and lead and orchestrate an offense," McDaniel said. "A guy who can make plays in a multitude of ways. The Patriots are kind of feeling that right now where he’s a guy who can see down the field, can play fearlessly in the pocket and make every throw -- with the arm strength to do it. But also a very good athlete that has some juice and can make plays off schedule. That’s been a huge bonus to their offense of late. ...

“He’s a guy you expect to continue to get better. It’s always impressive when rookie quarterbacks make plays at the NFL level, because there’s a lot coming at them. ... I think it’s a credit to him and his preparation, and their coaching staff, as well.”

Maye's ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground has some of his teammates comparing him to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. That has been the most common comparison for the North Carolina product since he was selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's easy to see why.

The 22-year-old has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first seven games (six starts). He has also rushed for 260 yards and a TD on 28 carries.

If there has been anything to nitpick about Maye's performance, it's turnovers. Two of his six interceptions were game-enders: an overtime INT vs. the Tennessee Titans and a late fourth-quarter pick against the Rams. He has also lost three fumbles, including a costly strip-sack in Sunday's loss to L.A.

Given how quickly Maye has developed in other aspects of his game, there's no reason to believe his ball security won't also improve. He has single-handedly given Patriots fans a reason to tune in on Sundays regardless of the team's record, which is 3-8 heading into this Sunday's game vs. the 4-6 Dolphins. Now, it's up to New England's front office to surround their franchise quarterback with playmakers.

Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins matchup is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.