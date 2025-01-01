On Wednesday morning, head coach Jerod Mayo reiterated that Drake Maye is the New England Patriots' starting quarterback and would play in Sunday's season finale against the Buffalo Bills "if he's healthy and ready to go."

On Wednesday afternoon, Maye's health was put into question.

The rookie quarterback popped up on the Patriots' injury report as a limited participant due in Wednesday's practice due to a right hand injury. Maye was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media and appeared to be throwing without issue.

Maye did suffer a finger injury during New England's Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but it was overshadowed by the head injury that forced him to leave the game in the first quarter. The 22-year-old returned in the second quarter and played until late in the fourth quarter, finishing 12 for 22 with 117 passing yards and a touchdown.

There's a case for Maye not playing this Sunday against the Bills, as a loss would guarantee the Patriots the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Buffalo plans to rest many of its starters after clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so you could argue New England should do the same to avoid exposing Maye or any of its key starters to injury.

Mayo insisted Wednesday morning that the Patriots will be playing to win and that players who are healthy will play. But Maye's apparent injury -- regardless of its severity -- could give New England an excuse to sit its prized rookie and perhaps let fellow first-year QB Joe Milton III play his first NFL snaps.

For what it's worth, Maye didn't indicate he was dealing with any sort of ailment when speaking to reporters Wednesday morning.

"I'm preparing like I'm the starter," Maye said. "I'm looking forward to being out there. I'm ready to go out there and win and compete."

Whether Maye remains on the injury report will be worth monitoring throughout the rest of the week in the leadup to kickoff at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.