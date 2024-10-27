Perry: Pats unhappy with no-call on hit that injured Drake Maye

The New England Patriots aren't pleased with how the officials handled the controversial hit that knocked rookie quarterback Drake Maye out of Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets.

Maye left with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood in the second quarter. No penalty was called on the play despite Sherwood clearly hitting Maye in the back of the head.

That didn't sit well with head coach Jerod Mayo and others within the Patriots organization, according to our Phil Perry.

"Jerod Mayo talked about it after the fact. He thought there were a number of calls that he called 'questionable,' that being among them," Perry said on Patriots Postgame Live. "I can tell you, having talked to multiple Patriots representatives in the late afternoon hours here at Gillette Stadium that they were hot that there was no penalty called on that particular play.

"When you have the helmet-to-helmet hit from Jamien Sherwood on the back of Drake Maye's helmet, they felt as though that was - I didn't get the word 'dirty,' but I did get the fact that should have been a 15-yard penalty when they see their quarterback knocked out of the game. They were not happy that there was no flag there."

It's an understandable gripe for the Patriots, who could be without their prized rookie signal-caller for next Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans. Maye will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to the field.

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, who started the Patriots' first five games of the season, filled in admirably after Maye's injury. He completed 15 of his 24 passes for 132 yards and led a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to seal New England's 25-22 win.

The Patriots and Jets are now tied for last place in the AFC East at 2-6 following Sunday's game. New England would move up to second place in the division next week if it defeats Tennessee, the Miami Dolphins lose to the Buffalo Bills, and the Jets fall to the Houston Texans.