Maye reveals his message for Patriots offense in mid-week speech

One of the important steps for an NFL quarterback in becoming the leader of the offense is to be comfortable addressing his teammates, especially when things aren't going as well as they should.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye took that step this week.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Laura Okmin reported during Sunday's broadcast of the Patriots-Bears game that Maye asked offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt if he could address the offense after some frustrating practices during the week.

Maye was asked about Okmin's report after the Patriots' 19-3 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field, and he described why he did it and what he was looking to accomplish.

"Just little things," Maye told reporters, as seen in the video player above. "I think just taking that next step of being the quarterback in the offensive meeting room. These little things that are adding up and hurting us in practice that are leading to gameday. Last week, I mentioned we had a second and third down in the two-minute drill, and we ran it and couldn't pick up one yard. Little things like that. Just little details and focus.

"I think, sometimes, you get into practice mode where you're just running plays and not really tuned in and trying to execute specific plays. Trying to just get into a groove -- 'Hey, we're running plays out here for just nothing.' Just really trying to challenge those guys and challenge myself to take each play and know that when the game comes and this play's called, it matters.

"There's so many times throughout the game you see how much that play can impact the turnout of the game. I was just trying to get through to them. Probably fumbled some words trying to do it, but I think those guys respected it."

Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk -- who scored the only touchdown of Sunday's game on a two-yard pass from Maye in the second quarter -- gave a strong review of Maye's address to the offense earlier this week.

"Everybody loved it," Polk told reporters, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "We need that. We need that from our starting quarterback. So, everybody loved it. Everybody wants to be held to a certain standard on this team. That just tells you a lot about the guys that we have in the room."

Maye completed 15-of-25 pass attempts for 184 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also running for 24 yards against the Bears. He made a lot of good throws and showed great poise inside and outside of the pocket. Maye has only made five starts as a rookie, so the fact that he already feels comfortable talking in front of the offense is a pretty good sign. His off-field growth is starting to match his on-field improvement.

The Patriots are 3-7 after Sunday's victory. They aren't going to make the playoffs. But this season can still be a successful one if Maye continues to develop in a positive manner and the team continues to lay the groundwork for a winning culture.

This week was a big step forward on both accounts.