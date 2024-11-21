Is Drake Maye more Justin Herbert than Josh Allen? Pats QB's best comps

Davon Godchaux recently called Drake Maye "Josh Allen 2.0." Opposing coaches have told our Phil Perry that they see some of Allen in Maye's game. But is the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Buffalo Bills quarterback really the best comparison for the New England Patriots' 6-foot-4, 225-pound rookie QB?

Maye appears to have Allen's raw talent, both in the passing game and the running game. He's already made several impressive "off platform" throws in six NFL starts and has rushed for 260 yards and a touchdown -- all on QB scrambles.

But Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said Wednesday he sees a resemblance between Maye and Henry's previous Los Angeles Chargers teammate, Justin Herbert.

"Justin’s a special player, but Drake is a very special player, too," Henry told reporters Wednesday. "The size always helps. Drake’s a big guy and Justin is obviously a very big guy. The mobility always helps -- being able to create plays on the run. Not just with passing but also with his feet."

On a new Patriots Talk Podcast, Patriots Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry both agreed that Herbert might be the better comp for Maye than Allen -- even if there's a part of both QBs in the rookie's game.

"In terms of body type, (Maye) might be a little bit closer to Herbert just because he's a little thinner," Perry said. "I think those comps are fair, not just because of body type but I think play style and skill set.

"Justin Herbert's a very accurate quarterback. ... I don't know if he's as aggressive as Drake Maye, so to me, the skill set might be closer to Herbert (while) the play style and the mentality might be closer to Josh Allen."

"When you look at so many of the throws that Drake Maye has already made in five starts," Curran said, "the occasions in which he's made ... the 'rolling left, throwing back right sidearm, almost three-quarters' throws, those are more Josh Allen. I don't really see a lot of occasions where you find Justin Herbert making those kinds of (throws).

"... But when you talk about stature in the pocket, decisiveness as a runner and run style, I think there is a great similarity between Herbert and Maye."

The Patriots have been loathe to call designed runs for Maye, partly in an effort to protect the rookie QB after he suffered a concussion while sliding on a scramble in Week 8 against the New York Jets. But at some point, they may want to expand the playbook to get Maye involved in the run game -- and Herbert in Los Angeles might be a good blueprint.

"I think there might be some good comps there for the Patriots in terms of how the Chargers use Herbert as a runner," Perry said. "Now, he's not going to lead the league in quarterback carries anytime soon, but they will use him in these critical spots that we're talking about (third down and red zone), and I think he's a good example of where the game has gone.

"There are so many good athletes (at QB) ... who are good enough to be running in critical situations, and it makes it really hard for opposing defenses."

As Perry pointed out, QBs accounted for a whopping 24 percent of the NFL's rushing touchdowns in 2023, with Herbert racking up three rushing TDs in 13 starts. (For comparison, that number was just 10 percent in 2007).

So, perhaps Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will consider getting Maye involved in those scenarios by calling designed QB runs near the goal line -- similar to the rookie's first touchdown of the preseason.

