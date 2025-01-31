Maye gives excited reaction to Patriots hiring Vrabel, McDaniels

The key to the New England Patriots' success as a franchise in the short and long term begins and ends with Drake Maye.

The rookie quarterback was one of the team's few bright spots in the 2024 NFL season.

He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games. Maye also ran for 421 yards (7.8 per carry) and two more touchdowns. He showed a lot of exciting potential, and he did it with a lackluster offensive line and without a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Ensuring his development continues at a positive rate is of the utmost importance for the new coaching staff put together by head coach Mike Vrabel.

In an interview Thursday with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Maye made his first public comments about Vrabel, who the Patriots hired a few weeks ago.

"He reached out to me, we got on the phone," Maye said. "He's been awesome. Obviously a guy who has done it, played in the league, won a Super Bowl -- you have a respect of what he's done and seen what he's done. I think the biggest thing is he's been a head coach and he knows what it's like. So excited to get up to New England and get things going."

The coaching change that will likely impact Maye the most is the return of Josh McDaniels, who has replaced Alex Van Pelt as the team's offensive coordinator. This is McDaniels' third stint as Patriots OC after previously working in this role from 2006 through 2008 and then again from 2012 through 2021.

"Coach McDaniels, obviously what he's done (with the Patriots) and the success he's had, I'm fortunate to be able to have a guy come in who has done it at a high level and learn from him coaching one of the best ever -- the best ever in my opinion, Tom," Maye said.

"So I have a great chance to go back -- all those years of film he has in the little database, it's all their play-calls, all Coach McDaniels' stuff and what he did with Tom. So it's fortunate for me to go back and study it up and get ready for this next season."

McDaniels was able to bring the best out of Patriots quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Matt Cassel and Mac Jones. He also did a good job with Jimmy Garoppolo. He has a proven track record of success as an offensive coach.

If McDaniels is able to develop Maye and put him in positions to succeed, the Patriots offense should show a lot of improvement next season. And there's definitely a ton of room for growth after that unit scored the third-fewest points (17 per game) of any team last season.