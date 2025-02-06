Rapoport: Drake Maye has a bit of a ‘mythical reputation' in NFL

The New England Patriots struggled again in 2024, finishing with a disappointing 4-13 record for the second consecutive season. The last time the Patriots won four or fewer games in back-to-back seasons came in 1967-70.

But despite all of the lackluster play, there was one bright spot for the franchise:rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft played quite well despite having arguably the worst group of wide receivers in the league and an offensive line that struggled with pass protection and penalties. Maye made believers out of skeptics, and his fantastic potential is one reason to feel excited about the Patriots in the near- and long-term.

How is Maye perceived around the league?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport talked to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry at Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans to discuss that topic and more.

"Drake Maye in the NFL has a little bit of like a mythical reputation," Rapoport said, as seen in the video player above. "He was the guy everybody wanted in the draft. It was Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and everybody wanted Drake Maye. Everyone tried to trade up for him, and the Patriots, you know, I thought, and was kind of being told, that they were considering trade options. And then you look back on it, and I don't get the sense they considered basically anything. I mean, they considered it, but like, not actually. I don't think they were about to do anything.

"I think it was like, 'We're going to have to get our socks knocked off to trade this guy.' And then he went out and played with a not good team, without great talent, with an offensive line that should be talented but really was not very good, and receivers that were not very good except for maybe a couple or one. And he looked good.

"I think there were a lot of reasons why this Patriots (head coach) job -- which I think was always probably going to go to (Mike) Vrabel -- a lot of reasons this job was desirable. Drake Maye is at the top of the list."

Keeping the No. 3 pick and taking Maye was a smart decision by the Patriots. The question now is whether Maye, after a strong rookie campaign, can be enough of a draw to attract free agents in the offseason.

The Patriots have more salary cap space than any team -- around $120 million -- but they're not ready to compete for a conference title next season. Maye being good, however, does make the Patriots a more attractive destination than they were last year at this time.

"It's tough, because I know they tried last year, took a lot of big swings in free agency -- Calvin Ridley and just a lot of them," Rapoport said. "And I don't know that they got particularly close. I think (Brandon) Aiyuk they were in on if I remember correctly. Nobody knew (what Maye would be), and nobody wants to go to a bad team without a quarterback.

"Well, now they've got a quarterback. Are they a great team? No, they're probably still a year away. Although, as we've learned from the Commanders, if you've got a guy and you surround him with a really good group of middle-class free agents, you can make your roster better quickly. I think it'll be a better spot in free agency.

"I think they'll spend. They have to spend. But I don't know if it'll be top, top, top of the market. I could sort of see if it was like the Commanders last year where you're like, 'We have so many holes to fill; we're going to spend $10 million (each) on like six guys,' instead of $60 million on two guys."

A case could be made for the Patriots following the Commanders' blueprint from a year ago and signing a bunch of solid free agents instead of targeting one or two very expensive additions. One difference is that the Commanders already had a true No. 1 wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, and that player does not exist on the Patriots roster right now.

Either way, the Patriots have to spend money and be aggressive this offseason to surround Maye with as much talent as possible. Doing so would give Maye the best chance to reach his amazing potential.