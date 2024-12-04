New England Patriots

Patriots unveil renderings of new training facility in Foxboro

The Patriots are building a new facility in Foxboro.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots are making a serious investment in their team and players with the announcement of a brand new football training facility that will be built next to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The standalone facility, which will be three stories tall, will be a state-of-the-art building where the players can take care of all their football-related needs, including injury rehab, nutrition, watching film, etc.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

"The whole project is designed around the players and the player experience," Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan said in a team press release.

"As teams and team operations have grown, it was time for us to design a larger facility exclusively for the operation of the football team. The main floor is designed for where the players will work out, train, rehab, relax, and eat. The top floor is designed for where players and coaches will watch game film, strategize and meet."

A lot of NFL teams have their own standalone practice facility, and soon the Patriots will finally join that group.

A new practice facility is definitely needed in Foxboro. When the NFLPA released the results of its annual team report cards in 2023, the Patriots received a "D" grade for weight room, a "C-" grade for training room, and a "B" grade for nutrition. The only team that scored worse in the weight room category was the Arizona Cardinals ("F").

A new practice facility could also help the Patriots attract free agents. New England is projected to have the most salary cap space in the league next offseason.

