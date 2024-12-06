Finding protection for Drake Maye: Top tackles set to hit free agency

The New England Patriots have a busy offseason ahead. Eliot Wolf and the rest of the front office will be expected to address several areas of need, none more crucial than the offensive tackle position.

Protecting their prized young quarterback Drake Maye is paramount. While upgrading the wide receiver room remains a priority, it won't matter if the third-overall draft pick can't get the ball to his top targets. New England can't afford to enter the 2025 season with the same offensive line woes that have haunted them throughout Maye's rookie campaign.

Fortunately, the Patriots should have some enticing options to bolster their o-line next spring whether it's in the draft -- where they'll likely have a top-five pick -- or free agency. The latter could be tougher since the top tackles are typically extended before they hit the open market.

Nevertheless, here are the top offensive tackles scheduled to become free agents in 2025 that the Patriots should have their eyes on:

Ronnie Stanley

Age: 31

Denny Medley-Imagn Images Ronnie Stanley has boosted his stock this season with the Batlimore Ravens.

Stanley has spent his entire nine-year career in Baltimore, where he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods in 2019. He's in the midst of a bounce-back campaign and has set himself up for a lucrative contract in free agency. Pro Football Focus ranks him 16th among all NFL tackles with an 80.6 pass-blocking grade.

Alaric Jackson

Age: 27

David Banks-Imagn Images Alaric Jackson is likely to be extended by the Los Angeles Rams, but he'll be among the most coveted tackles if he hits free agency.

Jackson reaching free agency would be a surprise. He's in his prime as the youngest tackle on this list. Rarely in this day and age do tackles of his caliber not get signed to extensions. If he does hit the open market, he should be near the top of the Patriots' list of targets.

Tyron Smith

Age: 34

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Injuries are an obvious concern for Tyron Smith, but the eight-time Pro Bowler would be a tremendous upgrade for the Patriots if healthy.

Smith played 13 seasons in Dallas before signing with the New York Jets last offseason. That deal didn't work out for New York as the team recently placed Smith on injured reserve, effectively ending his disappointing campaign. Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler has reached a crossroads in his illustrious career. If he decides to play in 2025 and can stay healthy, he'd be a solid upgrade over any current option on the Pats roster.

Garett Bolles

Age: 33

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Garett Bolles could be the top free-agent tackle available if the Denver Broncos decide not to extend him.

Bolles has thrived as Denver's starting left tackle since his rookie 2017 season. A team captain, his age 32 campaign has arguably been his best yet. If the Broncos make the mistake of letting him walk, the Patriots should be all over him in free agency.

Cam Robinson

Age: 29

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images The Patriots reportedly showed interest in Cam Robinson at the 2024 trade deadline before the Jacksonville Jaguars sent him to the Minnesota Vikings.

Robinson reportedly was on the Patriots' radar at the 2024 trade deadline, but the Jacksonville Jaguars opted to ship him to the Minnesota Vikings. He'd undoubtedly be an upgrade, but he'd hardly be reliable. Robinson has played only one full season since the Jaguars drafted him in 2017. He has missed an alarming number of games either due to injuries or suspensions. That said, the talent is undeniable.

Morgan Moses

Age: 34

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Morgan Moses makes sense for New England if it looks for an upgrade at right tackle.

Moses has primarily played right tackle in his 11-year NFL career but if the Patriots want an upgrade on the other side of the line, he'd be the most appealing option. The veteran has been among the league's most steady linemen since entering the league in 2014. The Patriots should prioritize protecting Maye's blindside, but pairing Moses with a stud left tackle would be the ideal situation.