How to watch Patriots vs. Bengals in Week 1 as NFL season officially kicks off

Football season is here.

The New England Patriots will return to the field on Sunday after their busiest offseason in decades.

Bill Belichick isn't the team's head coach for the first time since 2000. The team has a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Drake Maye was selected at No. 3 overall, the highest quarterback pick for the Patriots since 1993.

The season of change all begins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for a date with the Bengals, who finished last in the AFC North last season despite a solid 9-8 record. Joe Burrow is back on the field, which will be an immediate test for the young Patriots roster.

Here's a preview for the Week 1 matchup between the Patriots and Bengals:

When is the Patriots vs. Bengals Week 1 game?

The Patriots season opener against the Bengals is Sunday, Sept. 8.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bengals in Week 1

Patriots-Bengals will air on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Bengals Week 1 game?

Patriots-Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Bengals Week 1 game?

The Bengals will host the Week 1 contest at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Bengals in Week 1

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Bengals Week 1?

As of Tuesday, NBC Boston forecasts a mostly sunny Sunday in Cincinnati with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Bengals

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots QB

The former Patriots draft pick is back for his second stint with the franchise. Brissett will begin the season as the starter and be faced with an immediate challenge behind an unproven offensive line with a young cast of wide receivers.

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB

Burrow missed the final seven games last season with a wrist injury, but he'll be back on the field for Week 1 against the Patriots. The 27-year-old star quarterback has faced the Patriots just once in his career, a victory back in December 2022 when he went 40 of 52 for 375 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ja'Lynn Polk, Patriots WR

With Drake Maye on the sidelines as a backup, Polk steps in as the highest Patriots draft pick who will see the field in Week 1. The second-round receiver flashed some potential in the preseason -- seven catches on nine targets -- and should be plenty of passes thrown his way on Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR

Chase didn't play in the preseason amid a contract dispute, but he's expected to be on the field in Week 1. The fourth-year receiver had a career-high 100 catches last season to go along with 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. Could missing most of the summer cause him to be rusty in Week 1? That remains to be seen.

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots CB

The Patriots' second-year corner should see a lot of Chase on Sunday. Gonzalez looked like a star-in-the-making as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4. All eyes will be on him to anchor the defense with Christian Barmore out and Matthew Judon traded.

Patriots' Captain and Safety Jabrill Peppers talks about Jacoby Brissett being named the starting quarterback for week 1 vs. the Bengals.