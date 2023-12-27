How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 17: TV channel, start time and players to watch

The New England Patriots aren't going down without a fight.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Bill Belichick's team has strung together two wins in its last three games -- including a thrilling last-second win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve. The victories have moved the Patriots out of draft position for a top quarterback, but fans have at least been able enjoy better football after a brutal mid-season stretch.

In Week 17, New England will head to Buffalo for a date with the division rival Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen is leading one of the league's hottest teams, which has won three straight games to improve to 9-6. Once concerned about potentially missing the postseason, the Bills are now back in contention to win the AFC East. And after losing to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22, they likely won't be taking the 4-11 Patriots lightly.

Here's everything you need to know for Patriots-Bills on New Year's Eve:

When is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 17 game?

The Patriots will visit the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 31.

What time is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 17 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 17

Patriots-Bills will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis) and Melanie Collins (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Bills online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Bills Week 17?

NBC Boston is predicting cloudy skies, temperatures in the mid-30s and potentially a few afternoon snow showers on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. There's a 34% chance of snow and an expected high temperature of 35 degrees (as of Wednesday). Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Bills

Bailey Zappe, Patriots QB

In his fourth start of the season last week, Zappe posted a career best performance -- 25 of 33 with 256 yards, two touchdowns and one fumble lost. While it wasn't perfect, Zappe did orchestrate a game-winning drive in the final minute to seal the 26-23 victory. The Patriots have undoubtedly played better since he took over for Mac Jones as starting quarterback.

Josh Allen, Bills QB

Allen has traditionally played well against the Patriots, but he was stymied in the Bills' Week 7 loss in Foxboro. He had two touchdowns and two turnovers in the game. The latter, specifically interceptions, has been Allen's issue this season -- he has thrown at least one pick in 10 of his last 11 games.

Demario Douglas, Patriots WR

The Patriots' sixth-round rookie is officially the team's leading receiver at 517 yards. Douglas had five receptions for 74 yards last week, continuing a string of seven straight games with at least five targets. In the first Pats-Bills game, Douglas had four catches for 54 yards with Jones playing quarterback.

James Cook, Bills RB

Cook has emerged as one of the NFL's best running backs in his second season. The former second-rounder is third in the league with 1,038 rushing yards at 5.0 yards per carry. Cook thrived in a dual-threat role against the Pats in October -- 56 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Christian Barmore, Patriots DT

Barmore's breakout season continued on Sunday with three sacks, a forced fumble and eight combined tackles. Now up to 8.5 sacks on the year, Barmore is establishing himself as a potential All-Pro-caliber defensive lineman. Facing an elite mobile quarterback this week will be another test for the 24-year-old rising star.