How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 7: TV channel, start time, players to watch

The New England Patriots are back home in Week 7 -- but the schedule isn't getting any easier.

Riding a three-game losing streak, Bill Belichick and Co. will host the division rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The 1-5 Patriots are on the ropes after blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, then a 21-17 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

The Bills, meanwhile, returned home from London in Week 6 and edged out the New York Giants on the final play to improve to 4-2. Facing the Patriots has been good news for the Bills since Tom Brady left town. Over the last three seasons, Buffalo is 6-1 (including playoffs) against New England with a 211-115 point differential.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 7's Patriots-Bills game:

When is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 7 game?

The Patriots will host the Bills on Sunday, Oct. 22.

What time is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 7 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 7

Patriots-Bills will air on CBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Bills online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Bills Week 7?

NBC Boston is predicting a typical autumn afternoon on Sunday in Foxboro, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid-to-high 50s. There's a 24% chance of rain and winds could reach 10 to 20 mph. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Bills

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

The Patriots are getting closer and closer to benching Jones, and his Week 6 performance didn't exactly quell their concerns. He finished 24 of 33 for 200 yards and an interception. With a chance to drive down and win the game, he was sacked for a safety to seal the loss (albeit moments after DeVante Parker dropped a beautifully thrown deep ball). Buffalo's defense, allowing just 14.8 points per game, won't make his life any easier.

Josh Allen, Bills QB

Allen has run circles around Belichick's defense since 2020. Over his last seven starts against New England (including playoffs), the Bills' star quarterback is 6-1 with 1,718 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. Life has been easy for Allen even though the Patriots' defense has still been strong in recent years. New England's group is banged up heading into Week 7, so it could be another difficult outing on Sunday.

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots WR

After the Patriots' offense produced three points over two weeks, Bourne stepped up for the unit in Week 6. He had 10 receptions on 11 targets for 89 yards in the loss. Throughout a challenging year, Bourne has been a bright spot. The Bills could give him another opportunity to shine as they are without injured stars Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano.

Terrel Bernard, Bills LB

Bernard has emerged as the Bills' defensive centerpiece with the aforementioned White and Milano out. He leads the club with 57 combined tackles -- 26 more than his next closest teammate. The second-year linebacker also has five tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles recovered in what's quickly become his breakout season.

Christian Barmore, Patriots DT

The Patriots' third-year defensive tackle had a standout performance against the Raiders -- season-high five tackles, two passes batted down and one tackle for loss. With postseason chances at slim to none, the Patriots need to focus on development. Barmore, 24, should be an integral part of the rebuild -- and he's a player worth watching even if the overall team results aren't there.