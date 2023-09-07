How to watch Patriots vs. Eagles in Week 1: TV channel, start time, players to watch

Football is back -- and so is Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots will take the field for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFL's GOAT watches on. Brady, who retired in February with seven Super Bowl wins, will be honored by the team at halftime.

On the field, the current-day Patriots will face a stiff challenge. The defending NFC champion Eagles are fresh off a devastating Super Bowl loss bring back the majority of their team from last season. The Patriots, meanwhile, have a new offensive coordinator and plenty of new faces -- from JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ezekiel Elliott to Christian Gonzalez and Marte Mapu.

Here is everything to know for the Patriots' 2023 season opener:

When is the Patriots vs. Eagles Week 1 game?

The Patriots' season will begin with a home game against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10.

What time is the Patriots vs. Eagles Week 1 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Eagles in Week 1

Patriots-Eagles will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) -- the top broadcast team for CBS -- will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry, Matt Cassel and Albert Breer will preview the matchup for an hour before the early Week 1 games kick off. NBC Sports Boston will also have Patriots Halftime Live at 5:30 p.m. ET and Patriots Postgame Live at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Eagles online

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Eagles

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

Entering his third season, Jones is likely facing a make-or-break campaign. He flashed potential as a rookie, leading the Patriots to the postseason. But there were setbacks in his sophomore season, whether due to injury, play-calling or simple ineffectiveness. Facing a vaunted pass-rush, Jones will be under pressure to perform immediately.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB

The last time Hurts was on the field, he put together a masterful performance in defeat. Super Bowl LVII was his coming-out party, as Hurts scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) on the national stage. Not as many eyes will be watching him on Sunday, but he'll certainly want to begin his season with a victory.

Every Patriots offensive lineman

Last regular season, the Eagles had 70 sacks -- 15 more than the next-closest team and just two shy of the single-season record. Philly figures to be just as good in 2023, even after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency. The Patriots, meanwhile, have experienced shaky offensive line play all summer -- and the starters aren't even confirmed heading into Week 1. The group that takes the field on Sunday will be under heavy scrutiny.

Haason Reddick, Eagles DE

Reddick was the engine of the Eagles' pass rush last season, leading the team with a career-high 16 sacks. The 28-year-old outside linebacker underwent thumb surgery last month and is expected to play in Week 1. It'll be worth watching No. 7, especially early in the game, to see how that injury is impacting him, if at all. If he's not at full strength, the Patriots' offensive line will be in for a much easier afternoon.

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots CB

"Welcome to the NFL, Christian! For your first task, you have to defend either A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Good luck!"

The Patriots' first-round has been impressive since arriving in Foxboro, but Week 1 could be a rude awakening. Philly's wide receiver duo is arguably the best in the NFL, and he'll certainly be asked to cover them on Sunday. How Gonzalez, and the rest of New England's young secondary, holds up could determine the outcome of the game.