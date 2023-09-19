How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3: TV channel, start time, players to watch

The New England Patriots are desperate for a win after an 0-2 start -- and their next opponent is exactly who they want to see.

Bill Belichick's squad will visit the New York Jets in Week 3, a team that has lost 14 straight games to the Patriots. The Jets have lost 22 of their last 24 battles with the Patriots dating back to 2011, with their only two wins coming in overtime (2013, 2015). So, while the players on each side continue to change, the Patriots' dominance has remained steady with Belichick at the helm.

Mac Jones and the Pats had a familiar performance in their Week 2 loss to the Dolphins. New England fell behind early, fought back and then ultimately came up short on a thrilling, ultimately devastating fourth-down play -- a repeat of their Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

The Jets have been in limbo since Aaron Rodgers' injury in the opening drive of Week 1. Zach Wilson, and that elite defense, led New York to an uplifting victory over the Bills before traveling to Dallas and getting blown out by the Cowboys in Week 2.

Here is everything to know for Week 3's Patriots-Jets game:

When is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 game?

The Patriots will visit the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 24.

What time is the Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3

Patriots-Eagles will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) -- the top broadcast team for CBS -- will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer will preview the matchup for an hour before kickoff. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Jets online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Jets Week 3?

NBC Boston forecasts cloudy skies in the afternoon with rain showers at times, a high temperature of 71 degrees and a 58% chance of rain in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday.

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Jets

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

The Pats' third-year quarterback looks more comfortable compared to last year, but it hasn't translated to wins. Through two weeks, Jones has 547 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The problem has been early-game execution, with the Patriots falling behind by double-digits in the first half of both losses. New England has to start stronger on offense, and that starts with Jones.

Zach Wilson, Jets QB

There was a hint of optimism about Wilson entering Week 2, despite his shaky Week 1 relief effort. That hope was quickly dashed in an all-too-familiar showing at AT&T Stadium. Wilson finished 12 of 27 for 170 yards, one touchdowns and three interceptions, albeit against a great Dallas defense. Things won't get easier against Belichick, who has flustered Wilson in his first four games against the Pats (seven interceptions, 0-4 record).

Demario Douglas, Patriots WR

Douglas, a sixth-round rookie, appeared to be gaining trust in Week 2 before an untimely fumble glued him to the bench. The Patriots need play-makers, though, and Douglas could be that guy. He had four catches in Week 1 and two in Week 2, displaying bursts of speed that haven't been shown by many New England receivers in recent years. If the Patriots want to turn their season around, Douglas might just be the key.

Breece Hall, Jets RB

Coming off an ACL injury, Hall looked to be 100% -- and then some -- in Week 1. The second-year running back had 127 yards on 10 carries, including three rushes of 20 yards or more. He was phased out in Week 2, totaling just nine yards on four carries. That led to drama after the game, where Hall pinned the offense's struggles on his lack of touches and then posted (and deleted) four football emojis on X, signaling his carry total.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Patriots LB

Wilson probably won't beat the Patriots with his arm -- but his legs could do some damage. He had 36 rushing yards on five attempts in Week 2, scrambling to avoid pressure several times. That's where Bentley comes into play, as the starting middle linebacker will be crucial in keeping an eye on Wilson. New England did well containing Jalen Hurts in Week 1, as Bentley led the team with nine tackles.

Sauce Gardner, Jets CB

Here's another second-year Jets star who brought his displeasure to social media after the loss. Gardner deactivated his X account after responding to a post about CeeDee Lamb's stats against him. The Patriots don't have a true star receiver, which could set the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year up for a big game. Keep an eye on No. 1 in the Jets' secondary on Sunday.