How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers in Week 14: TV channel, start time, players to watch

Ready or not, another New England Patriots game is on tap.

On a short week, Bill Belichick and the Patriots will head to Pittsburgh for a battle with the Steelers on Thursday. The Patriots won't have much time to dwell on their Week 13 performance -- which is probably a good thing. They were shut out for the second time this season, though the defense did hold Justin Herbert and the Chargers to just six points. Now 2-10, the Patriots currently hold the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is still fighting for a playoff spot. In Week 13, quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury and the Steelers fell to 7-5 after losing to the Cardinals. Even though they are currently the top wild card team, just one game separates the No. 5 seed Steelers from the No. 10 seed Bills.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 14's Patriots-Steelers game:

When is the Patriots vs. Steelers Week 14 game?

The Patriots will visit the Steelers on Thursday, Dec. 7.

What time is the Patriots vs. Steelers Week 14 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Steelers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers in Week 14

Patriots-Steelers will air on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) will be on the call.

In the Boston market, the game will also air on WFXT (FOX).

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 9:30 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 11:30 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 12:30 a.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Steelers online

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile stream: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 14?

NBC Boston is predicting a chilly Thursday evening in Pittsburgh. As of Monday, conditions for the night game are expected to be clear skies with temperatures around 40 degrees -- possibly dipping into the high-30s. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Steelers

Bailey Zappe, Patriots QB

It's been argued by some that Zappe's play on Sunday was an improvement for the offense. But the fact of the matter is that, in Zappe's first start of the season, the Patriots were scoreless. The second-year QB finished 13 of 25 for 141 yards while taking five sacks. He didn't turn the ball over, which was the first time a Patriots QB had a turnover-free game since Week 7. Belichick likely won't name a starter, but Zappe seems assured of at least one more start considering the short week of preparation.

Mitch Trubisky, Steelers QB

The Steelers will also turn to a quarterback who began the season as a backup. Trubisky, 29, started five games last season -- including one against the Patriots -- but was benched for the rookie Pickett. With Pickett confirmed to be out for Thursday, Trubisky will make his first start of 2023. In a 17-14 home loss to New England last season, the former No. 2 pick went 21 of 33 for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots RB

When Rhamondre Stevenson was injured in the first quarter on Sunday, Elliott took ownership of the Patriots' backfield. He didn't have a single carry on the first two drives, but he finished the game with 17 carries for 52 yards and four catches for 40 yards. Expect Elliott to play a crucial role on Thursday with limited running back options behind him (Ty Montgomery, JaMycal Hasty).

George Pickens, Steelers WR

After posting 801 yards as a rookie, Pickens has been even better in his second season. He's already at 748 yards with five games to play while increasing his yards per reception and receptions per game totals. Patriots fans will have an extra layer of frustration watching Pickens play, too. He was drafted two picks after Tyquan Thornton, who has struggled at the same position for the Patriots through his first two years.

T.J. Watt, Steelers DE

Watt's resume speaks for itself -- five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time NFL sack leader and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. He's second in the NFL this season with 14 sacks in 12 games, trailing only Khalil Mack (15), who had two sacks against the Patriots on Sunday. Against an offensive line that remains shaky and a quarterback who holds the ball, Watt could be in line for another big game on Thursday.