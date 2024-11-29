Patriots injury report: Strange out, nine questionable for Colts game

The New England Patriots could be short-handed for Sunday's Week 13 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine Pats players are listed as questionable, including wide receiver DeMario Douglas (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (knee), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot). Offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee) will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week and is the only New England player ruled out for the matchup.

Check out the full Patriots injury report below:

Strange hasn't played since suffering a devastating knee injury last December. He returned to the practice field on Nov. 20 and must be activated to the 53-man roster by Dec. 11 to play this season.

If Douglas is unable to suit up, it will be a signficant blow to the Patriots offense. The 23-year-old leads the team in catches (48) and receiving yards (477).

Peppers could bring a much-needed boost to the defense if he returns for his first game since Week 4. The Patriots' defensive captain was placed on the NFL commissioner exempt list after being arrested on assault charges, but he was reinstated earlier this week and is eligible to participate in all team activities.

New England (3-9) hopes to snap a two-game skid against a Colts team (5-7) still fighting for the top spot in the AFC South. Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.