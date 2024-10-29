Why did Patriots trade Josh Uche? Curran, Perry analyze deal

In 2022, Josh Uche was one of the New England Patriots' best pass-rushers, racking up a career-high 11.5 sacks with 14 quarterback hits. Two years later, the Patriots traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs for the paltry return of a 2026 sixth-round pick.

So, what changed in that span? Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters after Sunday's win over the New York Jets that Uche was a healthy scratch because Mayo wanted to put the best players on the field. But more than any decline in performance, Uche's exit appeared to be more about a lack of fit between player and scheme.

"I think it's pretty clear now they were trying to keep him healthy in case a deal was able to be made. So that, to me, is the answer, although he's seen his workload decrease steadily over the course of the last few weeks," Patriots Insider Phil Perry said Monday on Arbella Early Edition, as seen in the video player above.

"Tough spot for him in some ways because he is essentially a designated pass rusher. That's what he's been the last couple of years, and I don't know if you guys have noticed, but the Patriots defense doesn't play in a lot of obvious passing situations because generally speaking, they're down and the other team wants to run. So, he didn't have all the opportunities that he'll have -- that's my guess, at least -- in Kansas City to get after the quarterback."

Opponents have run the ball nearly 30 times per game against the Patriots this season while passing about 30 times per game. That wasn't the case during Uche's 2022 campaign, when opponents averaged 35.1 passing attempts and just 25.9 rushing attempts against New England.

While Uche is an excellent pass rusher, his smaller frame makes him a liability in the run game. And given the Patriots' struggles defending the run this season, it makes sense why his playing time had decreased.

"He's a 6-foot-2, 240-pound pass rusher on the edge," Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran said of Uche. "He's not big, and if the Patriots are having a hard time stopping the run and offenses see Josh Uche on the field, he's a prime candidate to run at. He's just not a big guy.

"He does have talents. He had a stretch in three games two years ago where I believe he amassed like eight sacks. But even the last couple of years, it was difficult for the Patriots to find a way to get him on the field, which was weird because he was so explosive in getting off the ball. But he just had that limitation in terms of their style of play where he would get run over."

The Patriots' return for Uche isn't exactly stellar -- as former head coach Bill Belichick was more than happy to point out Monday -- but as Perry pointed out, it's better than nothing for a player who didn't appear to have a long-term future in New England.

Not a guarantee. This way they assure themselves some level of return, however minimal.



They’re also a team that should be very active in FA. Comp pick formula takes into account “compensatory FAs” out and in. Those moves can cancel out and yield no comp pick. https://t.co/vV5sotENvM — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 28, 2024

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, so the Patriots still have a week to explore more trades with an eye on the future.