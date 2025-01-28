Is Patrick Mahomes on the brink of overtaking Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time?

The Kansas City Chiefs QB will look to win his fourth Super Bowl in five appearances when he suits up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. If the Chiefs win, they will become the first NFL team ever to win three consecutive titles.

Mahomes would still need three more Super Bowl wins to match the New England Patriots great, but he'll turn just 30 years old next September. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ironically defeating Mahomes and the Chiefs.

As a longtime teammate and friend of Brady's, ex-Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is a bit biased when it comes to the "GOAT" debate. Nonetheless, he shared a reasonable take on the latest edition of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

"The arguments getting closer," Edelman said. "I mean, if he goes out and 3-peats... This is the salary cap era, it's tough to win consistently in this league. That's something that no one's ever done. So it's going to get closer, but I think that the difference is Tom had three different Hall of Fame careers and was able to perform at such a high level through so many different forms of adversity, whether it was someone murdering someone or some of the 'gates' that we went through, a suspension, it didn't matter. He was able to perform at the highest level no matter what.

"Now, we haven't seen any crazy adversity for this Kansas City Chiefs team. There's going to be a time where Travis (Kelce) ain't there. There's going to be a time where Chris Jones ain't going to be there. And then I think that's when you start evaluating Patrick on if he's going to get to where Tom's at, but he's well on his way."

