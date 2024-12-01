Live updates: Young QBs Maye, Richardson square off in Patriots-Colts

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at noon ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, Ted Johnson and Phil Perry.

Both starting QBs were top-five draft picks. The Patriots selected Drake Maye at No. 3 in 2024 and the Colts took Anthony Richardson at No. 4 in 2023.

The Colts have won two of the last three meetings in this rivalry. A win for Indianapolis on Sunday would give the AFC South franchise back-to-back wins over the Patriots for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

The New England Patriots sit at the bottom of the AFC East standings with a 3-9 record entering Week 13, and if they're going to win another game before the regular season concludes, their best chance is likely Sunday's matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

The Colts are 5-7 but still have a chance to earn a wild card playoff berth in the AFC.

Both teams are starting young quarterbacks.

It remains to be seen whether Anthony Richardson can be a franchise quarterback for the Colts. He is one of the most athletic QBs in the NFL and punishes defenses in the open field as a runner. But he has lots of room for improvement as a passer, evidenced by his lackluster 47.3 completion percentage. The Patriots defense needs to keep him in the pocket as much as possible.

Drake Maye will make his eighth start of the season for the Patriots. The rookie quarterback has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,458 yards with 10 touchdowns. Turnovers have been a problem for Maye this season, though. He has thrown seven interceptions and five lost fumbles.

Which young quarterback will emerge victorious in Foxboro? Keep it right here for Patriots-Colts score updates, video highlights, injury news and analysis with our live blog below.