Live updates: Reaction, analysis and more as Patriots hire Mike Vrabel

Vrabel was hired one week after New England fired Jerod Mayo last Sunday.

The former Patriots linebacker (2001-08) spent the 2024 season as a consultant for the Browns.

New England interviewed just three other head coach candidates.

After a failed 4-13 season under Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots are giving it another go with a different former player.

The Patriots officially hired Mike Vrabel as the 16th coach in franchise history Sunday, ending a brief search that began when the team fired Mayo just one hour following its season-ending win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

What does Vrabel's hire mean for the Patriots going forward, and who might he bring in on his staff? Follow our live blog below for up-to-the-minute analysis and reaction to Vrabel's return to New England.