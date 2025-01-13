New England Patriots
Live updates: Vrabel makes Patriots HC debut in first press conference

Mike Vrabel will address the media and Patriots fans for the first time as head coach.

By Darren Hartwell, Nick Goss and Phil Perry

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Mike Vrabel addressed reporters and Patriots fans for about 40 minutes at Gillette Stadium.
  • Check out the video player above as Trenni Casey and Vrabel's ex-teammate Ted Johnson react to Vrabel's comments.
  • Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry will join as well for continuing coverage of Vrabel's first press conference.
  • The Patriots Hall of Famer is the 16th head coach in franchise history.

The Mike Vrabel Era in New England officially begins Monday.

After announcing him as the 16th head coach in franchise history Sunday, the Patriots will unveil Vrabel in an introductory press conference Monday at the Sports Illustrated Pavilion at Gillette Stadium.

The press conference begins at 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch in the video player above. Follow along with our live blog below for Vrabel's best soundbites, reaction from our insiders and more.

