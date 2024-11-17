Live updates: Patriots host Rams aiming for back-to-back wins

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at noon ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Michael Holley and Ted Johnson. Immediately after the game, return to NBC Sports Boston for full coverage on Patriots Postgame Live.

The Patriots are 3-7 and currently own the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, And yet, they are also two wins out of a playoff spot.

The Patriots are aiming to win back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2022 season.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye will make his sixth career start.

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday. He has not played yet this season after being diagnosed with blood clots over the summer.

The Rams have won three of their last four games, but they enter this matchup on short rest after losing to the Dolphins on Monday night.

The New England Patriots have not won back-to-back games during the 2024 NFL season. Can they accomplish that feat Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Week 11 game at Gillette Stadium?

The Patriots have won six of their last seven games against the Rams, a run that includes victories in Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl LIII. The last time the Rams franchise won in Foxboro was Nov. 18, 2001. The Patriots won the rematch in the Super Bowl a few months later.

The keys for the Patriots include establishing a strong rushing attack and not allowing the Rams' elite pass rush to make life miserable for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

