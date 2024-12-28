Live updates: Patriots have no answers for McConkey, Chargers offense

What to Know
- Tune into NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Postgame Live immediately after the game as Michael Holley, Ted Johnson, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down the results.
- The Patriots (3-12) have lost five straight but took the Buffalo Bills down to the wire last weekend.
- The Chargers (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.
- This is the first matchup between first-round draft picks Drake Maye (No. 3 overall, 2024) and Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall, 2020).
Can the New England Patriots continue to show progress Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium?
At 3-12, the Patriots' playoff hopes were dashed long ago. But head coach Jerod Mayo's team showed some fight last Sunday in a narrow loss to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, and they'll hope to continue that momentum today against another quality opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers, who are one win away from securing a playoff spot.
Check out our live blog below for highlights, analysis and more throughout Patriots-Chargers.